Shylock Teaser: Mammootty’s Mass Avatar As A Gangster Looks Intriguing

Post garnering phenomenal responses for his latest release, Mamangam, Mollywood megastar Mammootty is all set with his next, Shylock. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film yesterday evening and has left the audience quite impressed.

Talking about the teaser, the 1-minute 44-second video shows the actor as a gangster flaunting his swag and smashing his rivals. The actor can be heard mouthing some strong and catchy dialogues with a villainous laugh as a warning to his enemies.

The actor is seen in a completely new style in the teaser as he dons an all-black attire paired with dark glasses and silver chain.

Talking about Shylock, the actor will be seen as a gunman and a ruthless money lender in the mass entertainer. Apart from Mammooty, the film also has Tamil actor Rajkiran along with actress Meena in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for its release in Tamil and Malayalam languages.

It is also for the third time that the director-actor duo of Mammootty and Ajai have teamed up for a film project. Mammootty and Ajai have earlier worked together for 2014 release Malayalam venture Rajadhi Raja and 2017 release MasterPiece.

Shylock has been in buzz for quite some time. As people are looking forward to seeing Mammootty’s character in grey shade. The Mammootty starrer is been bankrolled by Joby George under Goodwill Entertainments.

The mass entertainer will hit big screens on 23rd January 2020.

