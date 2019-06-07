Savera From Fastey Fasaatey: This Arko’s Composition Will Tug At Your Heartstrings Instantly!

The recently released track “Savera” gives happy and romantic vibes. The song will tug at your heartstrings instantly. The romantic composition by Arko is one that will stay with you for a long time.

The song is a perfect mix of beautiful lyrics by Arko and his vocals. The freshness of his voice sets the tone right for the movie’s genre which is young and peppy.

Director of the film, Amit Agarwal says, “The song conveys a beautiful story. It is soulful, melodious & everything what a romantic song should be. Arko has done a brilliant job with the music & vocal, I am sure audience will fall in love with the song as soon as they hear it”

Arko says “The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. We have tried to explore emotions of love in different ways, hope audience likes it as much as we do”

Vocal, Music & Lyrics- Arko; Programming & Arrangement – Aditya Dev; Guitars – Mayukh Sarkar; Mix & Master – Aditya Dev

The film is giving the feeling of a romantic Comedy & people are loving the storyline which is set in the backdrop of a traditional family who want to ‘forcibly’ get their son, Aakash , married immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order with a free-spirited girl, Anisha, who has her own pursuits in life and is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. How Aakash walks the thin line with the help of his friend Dev and saves the day.

