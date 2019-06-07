Sonam Kapoor & Ashoke Pandit Get Into Ugly Twitter Banter Over Twinkle Sharma Rape Case

Actress Sonam Kapoor is widely known to taking stands against the wrong every now and then on social media. The internet is storming with tweets in support of Justice for Twinkle Sharma, a 2-year-old who was who was raped, strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000 in Aligarh. Now, the actress has tweeted about the same and several Twitterati including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has taken a dig on her.

Several tweets involving religion and other aspects were doing rounds on the internet as soon as the news broke out. Sonam took to her Twitter to post, “What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate.”

Soon after, Ashoke slammed her for being biased as he wrote, ” @sonamakapoor On #Asifa U questioned d values of india by tweeting : “I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. 8 years old gang raped & murdered in ‘Devi’-sthaan Temple.” And nw on #TwinkleSharma you tweet saying “I urge Ppl to not make ds into a selfish agenda.” Why this disparity ?”

To which, the actress replied, “Because I practice Hinduism and I believe in karma.” And soon , other users along with Ashoke started questioning her statements. Check out the backlash below:

I hv nt qstnd ur beliefs bt want to knw why dr’s a diffrnce in Ur reaction btwn #Asifa & #Twinkle.Why ds delayed reaction ?Why no playcards? Why nt tkng names of d accused ?Don’t U think al crimes shld b condemned wth same intensity nd similar language. #JusticeForTwinkleSharma https://t.co/tXDaMC9E35 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2019

Because I practice Hinduism and I believe in karma. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2019

Hypocrisy died today, henceforth Hypocrisy word will be replaced by Sonam Kapoor — Abhiram Patavardhan (@AB_Patavardhan) June 7, 2019

She got frustrated because she dont have answers — Anil (@Anil262) June 7, 2019

The reactions came in as she concluded her side by saying, “I’m sure you have better things to do then troll me. Hope you find peace and love. Thank you for your opinions, this made my day. Ignorance is truly bliss.”

All we can hope for, is our celebrities to keep their focus to things that require our concern at the moment. Hopefully, peace will prevail and justice will be given to the little girl.

