Raanjhana Song: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s Mesmerising Chemistry Is A Winner; Another Romantic Gem For Arijit Singh

From the day Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma announced that they will star in a music video together, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. Well, the wait is finally over as the single Raanjhana starring the duo is out!

Whoever saw Bigg Boss 12 knows that Hina and Priyank shared a Tom & Jerry kind of friendship during their stay in the house. So it’s refreshing to see them romancing in this single crooned by Arijit Singh. The duo complements each other as lovers in the video.

The plot of Raanjhana is a reincarnation of two departed lovers played by the actors. We are then shown how the love bloomed between the two, what challenges they faced and how their relationship was murdered by society. Well, it’s a mesmerising song with a hint of tragic, but in the end, there’s only happiness.

Talking about the composition, Asad Khan’s music is a treat to the ears and the beats will hook you and play in your head. Raqueeb Alam’s beautiful lyrics do justice to the situation in the film. Well, what can be said about Arijit Singh’s melodious voice! Again, he won our hearts and made us feel many things.

Watch the video below:

This year, it has been kind of a drought for romantic songs. With Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma dropping their new single voiced by Arijit, we are happy we finally got something to fall in love again.

Did you like the song Raanjhana? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

