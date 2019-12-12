Maay Bhavani From Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mesmerise Us With Their Romance & Dance Moves

Ajay Devgn starre Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has created a huge buzz around itself. After releasing the Marathi trailer of the film, the makers today released a new song titled Maay Bhavani and it is a celebratory number feature Ajay, Kajol and their adorable romance.

Being a warrior with a strong mind, Tanhaji was also a father, a husband, a brother, and a son of the soil. Marking an iconic moment for his family, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showcases a special song Maay Bhavani where you will witness the beautiful chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Kajol when he gets together with his family to celebrate.

The celebratory song has been composed by Ajay – Atul, sung by Sukhwinder Singh & Shreya Ghosal and penned by Swanand Kirkire. The video has everyone dressed in the era-appropriate costumes as the Holi celebrations are on its peak. The highlight of the song has to be Kajol in an all-new avatar and her chemistry with her real and reel husband Ajay.

Check out the song below:

The film is based on the fierce Maratha warrior and revolves around the story of the great battle of Kondana that is one of the most iconic events in Maratha history.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on 10th January 2020.