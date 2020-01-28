Phir Na Milen Kabhi From Malang Out! Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani’s Love Story Takes A Tragic Turn

Phir Na Milen Kabhi: Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is making all the right kind of noises. The makers of the film have been treating the fans with groovy songs like Malang title track, Humraah and have now released a song titled Phir Na Milen Kabhi.

The song will make you understand the heart-warming tale of love with a tint of heart-break. In the song, Aditya decided to leave Disha due to fear of commitment and how it makes him feel miserable. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s chemistry is well known but it is the bond between the two that the song touches upon and we are already hooked to it.

This latest track is sung by Ankit Tiwari, music is by DJ Phukan and lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey. The song is definitely going to be the most heartwarming melody of the season and this only goes on to prove how Malang jukebox is the best thing out there for the audience. Malang madness has enthralled the youth and masses alike with its thrilling storyline. From the poster to the enchanting trailer, followed by the music tracks that have been released- all are receiving immense love and praise from all across.

Talking about his prep for his action role in Malang, the actor told The Times of India, “Dark characters can be really liberating. As a hero, you must always be right but negative roles don’t have such preconditions. Usually, you get time to train before you start such a film. But, I was doing ‘Kalank’ and had to jump straight into ‘Malang’.”

“Having grown up watching action films and idolising Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan, were the only prep I had, which kind of channelled through this character,” added the Malang actor.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.

