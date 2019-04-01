Finally, T-Series managed to score a much-awaited victory over Swedish YouTube channel PewDiePie, a few weeks ago. Apart from chairman Bhushan Kumar, even Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham appealed netizens to join the YouTube movement. Now, vlogger Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has released the song congratulating the Indian musical giant but with a little sarcastic twist.

Like his previous roast videos on India, PewDiePie has taken a sarcastic dig in his new felicitation song titled ‘Congratulations’, but this time he has got a bit carried away. By giving a reference of Wikipedia, the vlogger alleged of selling pirated songs and made a mention of the old accusations about mafia connections of T-Series.

He also slammed Indians for celebrating the YouTube victory by cornering the issues of caste system, poverty and #MeToo, by hitting below the belt.

Last month, the chairman of Indian musical giant, requested all Indians to unite to make Indian channel no. 1 through #BharatWinsYoutube.

After a close battle with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie’s channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series has finally managed to become the worlds No.1 YouTube channel.

T-Series is leading by more than 28,000 subscribers now as currently it has garnered over 92,102,946 subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of 92,079,622.

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.

Not only T-Series, PewDiePie has also received support from many international celebrities.

Popular DJ Alan Walker extended support to PewDiePie by starting the “subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign on Twitter.

