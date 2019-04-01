Mouni Roy On Choosing John Abraham Starrer Romeo Akbar Walter: “I Am A ‘Deshbhakt'”

In Gold, the character played by Akshay Kumar wanted the Indian hockey team to defeat England in its own backyard. Now in Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham steps into Pakistan to gain intelligence and pass it back to India.

The common factor in both these period films? Mouni Roy, who stands by her leading men in Gold as well as Romeo Akbar Walter, hence bringing on a patriotic flavor to her performance in both these films.

“Well, what can I say, I am a ‘deshbhakt’,” smiles Mouni Roy, who has been a popular face in the world of television, Naagin being her latest hit, “Any patriotic film that I see, I feel like crying. The emotions really touch my heart. Perhaps it is due to the fact that I am a small town Indian girl and hence these kind of feelings are engrained right from the school days itself.”

In Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni plays a young girl who works in a bank and is John Abraham’s love interest.

“I truly believe that if a story on a subject like this (the spy drama that unfolds during India-Pakistan war in 1971) is told honestly then it would definitely strike a chord,” Mouni continues, “When Robbie (Grewal) called me to his office then I already had an inkling of what he had to offer. He had researched on the subject for more than two years and was really passionate about the subject. He really believed in the story and when he narrated it to me, I genuinely believed that his intentions were really correct.”

Given the fact that John Abraham plays the role of a spy in the film, how does a woman protagonist fit into the narrative?

“Of course I can’t talk much about my character other than the fact that it is very integral to the film,” smiles Mouni, “When Robbie told me about my part, I didn’t take much time in deciding that I wanted to be a part of it. I am not at liberty to talk much about my character but when you would watch the film, you would know why I signed up for it.”

Well, we would for sure once Romeo Akbar Walter, which is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal, releases all over this Friday.

