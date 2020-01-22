Ole Ole 2.0 From Jawaani Jaaneman Out! Saif Ali Khan Unleashes His Inner Lions & It’s The ‘Cocktail’ We Need!

After portraying some grim roles on the big screen, Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his fans with a drama-comedy titled Jawaani Jaaneman. The film’s teaser which portrays how a 50-year-old man meets his teenage daughter and his life goes upside down was well received by the fans. Now adding to the excitement is the second song from the film titled Ole Ole 2.0.

Ole Ole 2.0 is a recreated version of one of Saif’s own songs from the ’90s. The song from Yeh Dillagi that starred himself was a cult song in itself and the new version with a contemporary twist will also leave you impressed. While remakes can be a disappointment sometimes, what makes this song entertaining is seeing Saif dance on the recreated version as well.

Crooned by Amit Mishra, the recreated version is composed by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. Shabbir Ahmed has penned down the groovy lyrics of the song and Ole Ole 2.0 has been mixed by Tanishk himself. The song has some groovy beats and seeing Saif retain his flirty side in this track as well is like a cherry on the top.

Check out the song right here:

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F’s debut into Bollywood. Saif plays the role of a carefree, fun-loving person who loves to party and have fun with girls. Tagged as the “man who never grew up”, Saif is made fun of for not getting settled in life as well. Alaya will essay the role of his daughter while Tabu will essay the role of Saif’s wife and Alaya’s mother.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jaawani Jaanemann is a romantic comedy-drama. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on February 7.

