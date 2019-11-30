Munna Badnaam Hua From Dabangg 3 Is OUT: The Trio- Salman Khan, Warina Hussain & Prabhudheva Is Here To Create ‘Bhaukaal’

Item songs have always been an integral part of the Dabangg franchise; be it Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnaam Hui or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fevicol Se, the sizzling numbers have soared the temperature. Continuing the legacy, the latest one Munna Badnaam Hua from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is finally out for the audience.

The song resonates with the tunes of Munni Badnaam Hui and is sure to recreate the magic of it. We can see super hot Warina Hussain showing her moves with our beloved ‘Munna’ Chulbul Pandey. Be it Badshah’s rap or the vocals of Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, the item song of the year and its peppy beats are on-point. It is composed by the celebrated duo of Sajid-Wajid.

Above all, the highlighting part of the track is the face-off between Salman Khan and Prabhudheva, but we wish the makers could have glimpsed us with some more of both. After showing their magic in Wanted, they are back here with some more ‘Jalwa’.

And finally, just like any other Salman Khan’s massy song, we can see Bhaijaan’s quirky step here too.

A chartbuster for sure!

Check out the song below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently unveiled the teaser of Munna Badnaam Hua from the movie, calling it one of the most “bada**” tracks.

“Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most bada** song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’,” Salman captioned the teaser video.

In the teaser clip, Salman is seen shaking a leg with Warina Hussain.

“Munn Badnaam Hua” is a new spin to hit song “Munni Badnam Hui” from 2010’s “Dabangg”, which featured Malaika Arora in the video.

The teaser of “Munna Badnaam Hua” has garnered a lot of positive reactions from the fans.

