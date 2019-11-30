A Heartwarming Gift From a Fan Leave Panipat Star Arjun Kapoor Emotional

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his film Panipat, has always been very cordial when it comes to meeting his fans. the actor is always appreciative of his fans’ gestures and makes sure that he makes them feel special in some or the other way. Recently, the Panipat actor got a very special gift from one of his fans that left him absolutely emotional.

A fan had made a beautiful sketch of Arjun Kapoor with his late mother Mona Kapoor and it touched Arjun so much that he shared over social media. Along with the sketch, the fan wrote, “Why I admire him so much? Not only because he”s my favorite actor, not only because he”s the most handsome, the cutest man, but because he”s a strong man who fought for success, for him and his family. Since Ishaqzaade, he proved to his fans that he is one of the best actors in this industry, how can I tell you that his acting is just perfect!”

The fan further wrote, “On March 25, 2012, he, unfortunately, saw his mother go away from him, to heaven, so, since this day, he didn’t have the opportunity to take a picture with her, as he grew up, but I hope he will see this drawing who will give him smile. A mother is the Heart of the home, a mother is the Light of learning, a mother is a coordinator of responsibilities, and it’s been 7 years since he learned to live without this light of the house. A mother’s love is like nothing else in the world… but he stayed strong.”

This touched Arjun’s heart and he shared the sketch on Instagram. He posted the picture with a heart emoji.

Talking about his film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali. In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali will fight Arjun’s Sadashivrao in the third battle of Panipat. The battle resulted in a huge defeat of the Maratha army.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film is all set to narrate the historical Third Battle of Panipat. The film recounts the events that led up to one of the mightiest battles ever fought in the history of India.

