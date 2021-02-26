The official trailer of Sanjay Gupta directorial crime thriller Mumbai Saga is out. The film is touted to be Bollywood’s first big-canvas release since the lockdown was imposed in March 2020. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

In the Mumbai Saga trailer, John’s character Amartya Rao can be seen is out on the streets with the motive to rule the city, and Emraan is seen playing the role of a cop who is dogging his every step. The film is set in the 1980s and 90s that chronicles the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai through its underbelly. Take a look at the trailer below:

Ahead of the trailer release, John Abraham shared his character poster on Instagram and described the film as “The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what #MumbaiSaga begins in cinemas on 19th March.”

It is also worth pointing out that the crime thriller Mumbai Saga marks the return of Sanjay Gupta in his pet genre after eight long years. The filmmaker, who is also the writer and producer of the film, said, “A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that’s unlike any other.”

Apart from Sanjay Gupta, the film is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir. The film promises to end the audience’s long wait to watch a saga worth the big screen experience. Bhushan Kumar has also weighed in on releasing the film in theatres. He said, “As filmmakers, it’s our duty to serve the audience something worth their time and money. Films, as a medium of entertainment, have traditionally flourished in theatres. It’s time we go back to the big-screen experience. And nothing better than a grand-canvas film like Mumbai Saga, with a story that belongs to every citizen of this country. We’ve decided to unveil this venture where it truly belongs – at a theatre near you.”

