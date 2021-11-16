An Amazon Original movie directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, Abundantia Entertainment, a Psych film, Chhorii is the remake of acclaimed Marathi Film, Lapachhapi. Chhorii stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Saurabh Goyal

Advertisement

Prime Video today unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the Amazon Original movie Chhorii. Directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorii stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. Joining her in pivotal roles will be Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj. Chhorii is the Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi, and will premiere on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories on 26 November.

Advertisement

The trailer gives you a glimpse into the world of Chhorii, the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuchha) has to deal with, and much more. The tension builds with every scene, leaving audiences with questions to be answered—Will Sakshi be able to save herself? Will she be able to protect her unborn child? Sakshi’s quest takes viewers on a journey that’s got horror, thrills, and chills—all in equal portions.

“Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience,” Nushrratt Bharuccha said. “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.”

“Chhorii is a uniquely Indian story waiting to be told to a global audience,” said director Vishal Furia. “With Chhorii our aim is to take this scary story to a wide cross-section of the movie-watchers and allow fans of the genre to experience horror like never before. I have thoroughly enjoyed my collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV and T-Series and am glad to have partnered with a streaming service like Prime Video for this film, as it allows us to reach viewers across the globe.”

Chhorii is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Prime offers an incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming. Customers can also watch Chhorii by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers.

Watch the Trailer Here:

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Almost Shot For ‘Darr’ But Was Later Replaced By Shah Rukh Khan Because He Asked ‘Too Many Questions’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube