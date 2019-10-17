Miss India: Makers Of Keerthy Suresh Starrer Share This Special BTS Video On Her Birthday

Miss India actress Keerthy Suresh without a doubt is one of the most sought after actresses in South film industry. There’s no stopping, the actress who bagged National Award for her act in Telugu venture Mahanati a couple of months back, as she has not one or two but multiple films in her kitty.

The actress who is currently busy wrapping up final portions of her next Telugu venture titled Miss India had a surprise in store from the makers and the team, as this afternoon they shared a behind the scene video from the sets of the film.

Talking about the video, one gets to see Keerthy preparing for her scene and having a fun time interacting with her co-stars and crew members with all smiles.

Talking about her co-stars, one gets to see Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra along with others.

Fans too took on twitter to wish the actress a happy birthday and wishing her luck for the coming year and also for her future works.

Talking about her film Miss India, the Keerthy starrer is being helmed by Narendranath and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru of East Coast Productions company.

