Metro Park – Quarantine Edition Trailer Out Now: Ranvir Shorey & Omi Vaidya Starrer Is Coming To Beat Your Lockdown Blues

After leaving a mark in the digital space with the first season of ‘Metro Park’, Eros Now is back with the ‘Quarantine Edition’ of the show.

Metro Park is the story of a fictional Gujarati family based in USA and how they’re dealing with being locked down due to the pandemic. The trailer is out now and is being loved by the audience for its fun filled content. Needless to say, the quarantine edition of the show will pack a punch and will even show instances that people can relate to.

The mini series has completely been shot and executed amidst the lockdown from the safety of everyone’s homes. The show stars Ranvir Shorey, Omi Vaidya, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi and Vega Tamotia in lead roles.

‘Metro Park – Quarantine Edition’ will feature five episodes of 3-5 minutes each. Directed by Abi Varghese and Venugopalan, the show will start streaming on 23rd May 2020.

