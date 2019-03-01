Manje Bistre 2: Gippy Grewal & Simi Chahal’s Title Track Drops In With A BANG!

Who doesn’t know about the Manje Bistre film franchise! A blockbuster film, known for its massive box-office collection in 2017 is back again and how! The posters of the Gippy Grewal starrer film, Manje Bistre 2, were doing rounds of the internet for a very long time, creating excitement in the audiences and fans across the globe.

Today, the film’s title track has been released by Saga Music, owned by Mr. Sumeet Singh, and you can’t stop listening to the song, and watching it’s wonderfully crafted video.

This film’s prequel revolved around a traditional Punjabi wedding, wherein, the viewers were made to take a trip down the memory lane back to the time when collecting Manje-Bistre, meaning Beds and Beddings, was a tradition. The film’s sequel seems to have been built around the same tradition but with a twist. This time Gippy Grewal, and his friends/relatives are seen collecting the ManjeBistre in Canada! The film features a plethora of actors of the Punjabi film industry.

The film’s lead cast has Gippy Grewal, and Simi Chahal paired opposite each other, and other ace artists who are seen in the song and in posters are Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Sardar Sohi, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, Raghveer Boli, Anita Devgan, Baninder Banny, Malkit Rauni, and many others.

Humble Motion Pictures, and Saga Music and Unisys Infosolutions have once again got together with this film. These teams have earlier worked together for ManjeBistre (2017), and the latter have worked with Gippy Grewal for Subedar Joginder Singh.

The title track has been sung by Nachhatar Gill, has been penned by Happy Raikoti, and the music is given by Jay K. Can’t wait for the release of other content pieces from this fun ride!!

ManjeBistre 2 releases, worldwide, on 12th April, 2019.

