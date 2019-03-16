Main Taare Song Teaser From Notebook: Salman Khan Is Back & We Can’t Keep Calm!

Main Taare Song Teaser From Notebook: Recently, the speculations rife stating Salman Khan to replace Atif Aslam’s voice in a song from upcoming movie Notebook. The news broke in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attacks.

The recent replacement of Atif Aslam from upcoming Notebook is proved as a blessing in disguise for hardcore Salman fans. The debutant Zaheer Iqbal just a while ago, teased Bhai fans with a promo of track from Notebook, featuring Salman. Apart from acting, Khan has also lend his voice to the romantic track.

While the full-fledged song is awaited, it will be interesting to see as it turns out to be better than Khan’s earlier songs.

“Notebook” is produced by Salman Khan Films along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It will release on March 29, 2019.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is making his Hindi film debut with the forthcoming film “Notebook“, says the Kashmir-set movie exudes happiness unlike other films with the sensitive region in the backdrop.

Zaheer was interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 along with his co-star Pranutan Bahl here on Thursday.

“It’s a romantic love story and it is based in Kashmir. I think it’s a happy film. Earlier, dark films have been made with the backdrop of Kashmir, (and those) related to sensitive topics. But our film is not like that at all. It’s a very beautiful, happy and colourful love story,” Zaheer said.

His co-star Pranutan is the granddaughter of late veteran actress Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl. She is making her debut along with Zaheer in “Notebook“.

