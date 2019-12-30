Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Teaser: ‘Bad Boy’ Parth Samthaan To Give Us An Insight Of Illegal Business Of Movie Piracy & Much More

After winning accolades for his performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, television actor Parth Samthaan is all set to surprise the audience with his new bad boy image in an upcoming web series of ALTBalaji. The series is titled as Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and the makers just gave an insight of it with a teaser.

In the series, Parth Samthaan will be seen playing a character of Nawab and it seems like it will be a grey shaded one. As per the teaser, Nawab is an aspiring underworld don, who wants to be top in the game of illegal businesses like movie piracy. While portraying the role that traces to the 1980s, Parth looks extremely dapper and fierce.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the character, Parth said, “I am extremely excited about this new project as it is my first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It’s a gangster-based show from the 90s and my character is inspired by a true story. I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audience. With this show, I am venturing into completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar than what I have played so far, including Kasautii. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the 90s and far from the usual stuff,” reports IANS.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu chronicles the rise of the underworld don Nawab’s rise from the 1980s to the 1990s. The series will trace the world of a hero as he travels from the gun bazaars to the bylanes of Jogeshwari, counterfeit DVD rackets, smuggling, extortion, killings and shootouts; from the glamour of Bollywood and Bangkok to the reality of surviving jail and the slums of Mumbai.

