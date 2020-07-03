Lee Greenwood Drops The New Version Of 1984’s Classic ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’, Check Out!

All the fans of country music here must be well aware of the rage song God Bless The U.S.A created back in 1984. Even if you weren’t present during its release days, you might have definitely read about its success. Sung and written by Lee Greenwood, the song went onto became his cult number.

God Bless The U.S.A. isn’t just a song but it has a huge legacy to boast of. The song was at its peak during the Gulf war of 1990-1991. It yet again hit the charts after the 9/11 attacks and 2003’s invasion of Iraq. Miraculously, the song even entered the Billboard Top 100 in 2001. It held number 16th spot back then.

Now, cut to 2020, Lee Greenwood has released the new version of classic hit ‘God Bless The U.S.A. The version is a perfect treat on the eve of United States’ Independence Day i.e. 4th July. For the new version, Greenwood has collaborated with the U.S. Air Force band and Home Free for an a cappella version.

Check out the song below:

God Bless The U.S.A is truly serving as a much-needed prayer during the time of crisis in the country.

