Kudi Nu Nachne De From Angrezi Medium Ft. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Is Explosion Of Cuteness!

The makers of Angrezi Medium released the song, Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday celebrating womanhood and unveiled their cute side. Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Since Irrfan isn’t available to promote the film due to health issues, so popular B-Town actresses have collaborated together to help the makers celebrate womanhood. Talking about the video, Alia said: “I love the lyrics and while listening to it, it made me want to fly, made me want to dance… that’s how meaningful it is. It’s a really cool song.”

Katrina said: “Irrfan and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That’s how it should be in our industry.”

About the song, Anushka shared: “When Homi sent me the song, it was on loop and it still is. This song is going to make everyone super happy.”

An emotional Janhvi Kapoor added: “Irrfan sir has given all of us so much and we want to see him back soon and in the best health possible.”

In the film, Irrfan plays a single father who is willing to go to bizarre lengths to make his daughter’s dream come true.

Actress Ananya Panday feels the song “is going to be an anthem for all the girls”.

To this, Kiara Advani added: “It’s every single girl’s inner voice that says – Let us just be, let us just have fun.”

What a sweet gesture isn’t!

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s “Angrezi Medium“, a Maddock Films production. It is slated to release on March 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!