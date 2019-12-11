Kala Joda From Bhangra Paa Le: This Punjabi Number Is Here To Make You Dance

The latest song from RSVP’s Bhangra Paa Le titled Kala Joda is out now and its the perfect party song that you’ve been waiting for!

The makers took to their social media handle and shared, “Bhangra da tashan toh dekh liya, ab ban jaao hissa iss JASHN ka! #KalaJoda, out now



#BhangraPaaLe”

Bhangra Paa Le proves to be an absolute trendsetter with their newest song “Kala Joda” nailing the art of Bhangra and adding some Punjabi tadka with Sunny Kaushal acing the dance form with utmost easy.

Getting into the skin of the character Sunny Kaushal has been prepping extensively as he portrays the dual role in the parallel plots.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP’s new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabitadka.

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneh.

