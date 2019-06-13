Kaise Hua From Kabir Singh: Another Romantic Melody Stealing Our Hearts!

Kabir Singh‘s makers have just come up with a fresh musical offering Kaise Hua. After “Bekhayaali“, “Mere Sohneya” & “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage“, this one is yet another number which is a treat for your ears and eyes both.

The freshly released music video shows Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s characters’ college romance. The lyrics talk about the madness of Kabir Singh for Preeti & what kind of impact the love has on him and the video does full justice to it.

The video takes us through the journey of Kabir Singh and Preeti as they are in love with each other. While Kabir is totally head over heels for Preeti, she looks more intimated by him and his persona.

Vishal Mishra’s music and vocals are beautiful and so are the lyrics of Manoj Muntashir. Watch the video below:

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and is directed by same man Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Earlier talking about how the film has been extremely challenging for Shahid Kapoor, he said, “Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent”

He further added, “I had to smoke cigarettes and grow my beard. However, since my character demanded it, I did not think twice before doing what my director wanted me to do. I like doing roles that challenge me.”

Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

