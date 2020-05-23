Ka Pae Ranasingam Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer Promises To Be An Intense Social-Political Drama

Kollywood’s acting powerhouse Vijay Sethupathi this morning unveiled the teaser of his much anticipated, Ka Pae Ranasingam. It was only yesterday when the Tamil superstar took to his Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film featuring him and actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

Post sharing the first look poster and garnering rave response for the same from fans, Vijay Sethupathi shared Ka Pae Ranasingam’s teaser. Talking about the film’s teaser, the 1 minute 41 second video starts on an intense note inside a courtroom. The teaser showcases the struggle of farmers and common people in a rural area and their fight to survive and meet their daily needs.

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh can be seen trying their best to fight against strong political leaders and Industrialists, who forcefully take over the land and other resources of poor farmers. As per the teaser, the film is based on a true incident.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, which was originally slated to release in January was postponed following unknown reasons. The film written and helmed by P Virumandi is been bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the KJR Productions banner. Music for the film is composed by Gibran.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is now slated to release in theaters after the lockdown. However, an official confirmation of the film’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

