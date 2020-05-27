Jootam Phenk From Gulabo Sitabo OUT! Piyush Mishra’s Voice Brightens The Tomfoolery Between Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana

Gulabo Sitabo’s first song Jootam Phenk is out now! Featuring the unique battle of wits between Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) & Banke (Ayushmann Khuranna) is taken to the next level in this new fun and banter-filled song.

Jootam Phenk has been sung by Piyush Mishra, written by Puneet Sharma & composed by Abhishek Arora. The song is a perfect fit for a singer like Piyush Mishra as his voice just adds more quirk to the funky lyrics by Puneet Sharma.

It displays the tomfoolery between the ‘Tom & Jerry’ Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana also indicating how they actually care for each other. Check out the song below:

Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

Speaking of returning as a music composer with director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Arora said, “It is always a pleasure to be working alongside a remarkable filmmaker like Shoojit Sircar. This is our third movie together after Vicky Donor and October; and I am in awe of his immense talent and dedication towards his craft. Working with Shoojit da is always a wonderful experience and his ability to effortlessly weave the music to the script is truly brilliant. Incredibly sung by the versatile artist Piyush Mishra, Jootam Phenk is a light-hearted fun song that perfectly captures the essence of Gulabo Sitabo. Our hope was to bring the theatrical nuances and poise required to enrich the song and with an expressive and highly textured voice such as his, Piyush has done complete justice to this quirky ode to the banter between Mirza and Baankey.”

The much-anticipated movie featuring the bickering duo, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Amitabh Bachchan – Gulabo Sitabo is gearing up for a global release on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

