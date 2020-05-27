Akshay Kumar & R Balki Shot Their Lockdown Project In Just 3 Hours, Deets Inside!

That Akshay Kumar and R Balki shot for the very first project post the lockdown was imposed is known to all. But do you know, the team wrapped up the complete shoot within three hours? And they had to take a zillion measures to be safe? Below is how the team of Akshay’s next ad/short film shot in the first of its kind method and that seems to be the new normal.

Akshay Kumar and R Balki shot for a project that they were approached for by the health ministry. According to reports, the shoot was supposed to take place on 22 and 23 May but was pushed to 25 when it happened. The shoot took place in Mumbai’s Kamalistan studios.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, R Balki’s long-time collaborator Anil Naidu said that they were approached by the ministry for the project. After which a one and a half page script was prepared and permissions were asked for. Naidu revealed that the team wrapped up the shoot in just 3 hours and that is surprising.

Normally a set has around 60 crew members, but on this one there were just 20 of them. As for Akshay Kumar, the actor drove to the sets himself and was in the costume already with just his make-up man accompanied. Even the cinematographer of the project did the work with one assistant. R Balki had no team of AD’s marching with him.

As the viral videos showed, there were disinfecting tunnels put up on the entry of the set. The shooting began at 7:00 AM and they wrapped up by 10:00 AM. As a precaution in place of lapel mics, boom mics were used. The footage is been edited now and will be submitted to the ministry soon. As per the report, there is less possibility that the team will have to dub the film in a studio.

According to Anil Naidu, the approximately 1 minute 90 seconds short film is about how we will have to protect ourselves post the lockdown is taken off.

