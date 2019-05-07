Jatt Ludhiyane Da From Student Of The Year 2: Sass, Some Love & A Lot Of Jealousy – College Game Is ON!

Jatt Ludhiyane Da From Student Of The Year 2: A new day, a new chemistry and a new song from Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 – Jatt Ludhiyane De which features the lovebirds Rohan (Tiger Shroff) & Mia (Tara Sutaria) with a jealous Shreya (Ananya Panday).

The song which is composed by Vishal & Shekhar, has been penned by Anvita Dutt and is crooned by Vishal himself, alongside Payal Dev. It showcases Tara & Tiger’s lovey-dovey chemistry across the background of their hot-shot college. Another interesting thing that pops in, is a jealous Ananya who gets into the duo and their budding romance. Looks like after continous sass, romance and everything else, the makers are finally making us witness the real side of the story!

Check out the song here:

Actress Tara Sutaria, who is all set to step into Bollywood with “Student Of The Year 2″, does not mind vigilance on her private life. Instead, she finds it flattering that people want to know about her.

Talking about actors’ private lives being under constant watch, Tara told IANS here: “We were completely expecting this to be a part of our journey. We have just begun… it is very new for us. But I think sometimes it is fun to read these things… It’s flattering in a way that people care and want to know about us.”

Link-up rumours are a part and parcel of being under the spotlight. It has been no different for Tara, who is rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Asked about how she plans to tackle such rumours she said: “I don’t think you need to tackle it. I think your work will speak and this will always happen… I think we (Ananya and Tara) are ready for that.”

