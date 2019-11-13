Humein Bharat Kehte Hain From Hotel Mumbai OUT! This Is Going To Be Your Next On-Loop Patriotic Song

After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end in India. The makers are all set to launch an emotionally-charged, patriotic anthem titled Humein Bharat Kehte Hain, composed by Sunny Inder and sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

The makers wanted an anthem that reflects the theme of the film effectively, a song that unites the entire nation of India under the unbreakable spirit of humanity. Hotel Mumbai tells a humane story of the tragic sequence of events that started on the night of November 26, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai came under siege after ten gunmen entered the hotel premises and gunned down innocent people. The film portrays not only the extraordinary courage of the people but also the triumph of the human spirit and how people came out of the incident stronger. The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi among others in pivotal roles.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release in India on November 29, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

