Game Over Trailer: After releasing the interesting poster, the makers of Game Over unveiled the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer yesterday. The trailer has piqued interest amongst the audience as the content is quite intriguing.

The film is directed by Ashwin Saravana and it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version is being presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Speaking about the trailer, we can see Taapsee’s character Sapna is struggling to come back to terms with her life after a shocking episode. Due to some circumstances, we can see her character having an adverse reaction. She is also scared of darkness. Even the title suggests that it will be somehow related to the gaming world. Check out the trailer here:

Earlier, speaking about the film, Taapsee had said, “When I heard this script, I knew this film has an international appeal and considering the kind of people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them.”

Game Over is slated to hit the theatres on June 14, 2019.

