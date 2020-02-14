Forensic Trailer: Tovino Thomas & Mamta Mohandas Will Astound You With Their Crime Thriller

Forensic Trailer: The long wait for the trailer of Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas and the versatile actress Mamta Mohandas starrer Forensic has finally come to an end. The trailer of the crime thriller which happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year in the Malayalam film industry was released yesterday.

The 2-minute 13-second Forensic trailer promised to give goosebumps, as it revolves around a psycho killer who is on a killing spree. The investigation case and the responsibility to catch the killer are handed over to Mamta Mohandas who plays the role of an IPS officer Rithika Xavier. Tovino Thomas who plays Medico-Legal Advisor named Samuel John Kaattookaran at Kerala Police Forensic Lab has the task of assisting the police by gathering information and research with the help of medical science.

The lead duo with their respective (Police & Medical) teams in the trailer can be seen on a chase to nab the psycho killer who is responsible for one of the most famous cold cases in the history of State Crime Branch in Kerala.

The crime thriller also has Reba Monica John, Pratap K Pothen, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker along with others in pivotal roles.

The Tovinio starrer is been helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

Forensic is slated to release in March 2020.

