Dolittle Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. Is Back On The Earth To Talk With Animals (And Maybe Spiders Too)

While many had cried seeing Robert Downey Jr. dies an Iron Man in his last inning Avengers: Endgame, you will be glad to know that he is back as an Aminal Man in Dolittle. The makers of the fiction film Dollitle have dropped the trailer for the film and we have to say that seeing Downey in this fantasy land will be a treat.

The makers earlier released the first poster of the film that said, “He Is Not Just People’s Person” and the trailer shows us why. Downey essays the role of the eccentric Dr John Dolittle who is a famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England. He sets on an epic adventure to a mythical island in the trailer which will leave you mesmerised.

Talking about the 2-minute long trailer, it starts with mellow background music and several animals gathering around. Robert sets on a wild journey to find a cure to treat the young queen, who falls gravely ill. Robert takes along his animal friends and a self-appointed apprentice on the quest and what happens with them next is what will keep you hooked and waiting for the film.

Watch the trailer:

Some hard-hitting dialogues, some funny scenes and a very picturesque background makes the trailer look magical. The movie is an adaptation of The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle, a children’s book by Hugh Lofting. It brings one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals.

Dolittle also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in key roles. John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer and Emma Thompson have been roped in for the voice-overs of the animals as well.

Dolittle is all set to be released on January 17, 2020.

