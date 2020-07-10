Dil Bechara Title Track OUT! Groove Your Heart Out With Sushant Singh Rajput In AR Rahman’s Magical World

Dil Bechara title track featuring Sushant Singh Rajput sung by AR Rahman is hitting hearts more than we thought it would. Sushant also has a sudden dance stint with Sanjana Sanghi adding to their already talked about chemistry.

AR Rahman sets the perfect laid-back mood with his perfect arrangement of melodious instruments. The scene looks like a college fest but the audio gives us the feels of the ‘after rejection’ phase.

Sushant Singh Rajput manages to charm with his moves choreographed by Farah Khan. He holds the stage and the entire song on his own. AR Rahman’s music will surely keep you intrigued in the song. And oh, watch it till the last frame, they have a heart-aching surprise for fans.

Check out the Dil Bechara Title Track here:

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. It narrates a fairytale love story with a tragic ending.

The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The tragedy about the story comes with the fact that he has a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer.

The story then takes the audience on an emotional ride as they embark on a bittersweet journey in a bid to live life to the fullest.

(Inputs from IANS)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!