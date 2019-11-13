Dabangg 3: The Jukebox Is OUT Now! Video Songs To Be Unveiled From Tomorrow

Ever since the trailer of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was launched, the hype around the movie is unreal! And now, after releasing individual audio of chartbuster tracks, the Jukebox of Dabangg 3’s dhamakedar album is out.

Jukebox is available on YouTube channel of music partner T-Series.

Till now, the audio of the songs from the movie has received tremendous response and have accumulated over 26 million views on YouTube. Hud Hud Dabangg, the iconic track has clocked in almost 10 million views alone, Following that is Munna Badnaam which has clocked in five million views in just twenty-four hours. The other songs from the movie are ‘Yu Karke’, Awara, Naino vale, and earlier today the song ‘Habibi ke Naina’ was released.

The songs have added to the already massive hype of the movie, the album features a mosaic of songs that are melodious chartbusters and even love ballads that hit the perfect chords.

However, tomorrow onwards, the excitement is expected to soar as the makers will be releasing videos of the songs! So now, after listening to the songs, the audience will get to see Chulbul, Rajjo and Khushi groove to these numbers.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

