Comosava Paris From World Famous Lover OUT! Vijay Deverakonda’s Quirky Track With Breathtaking Visuals Will Beat Your Mid-Week Blues

The makers of Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover are leaving no stone unturned to draw the audience to the theatres. Post garnering overwhelming responses for the first two songs, teaser and trailer, the makers of World Famous Lover yesterday evening unveiled a brand new song, a quirky track titled Comosava Paris.

About Comosava Paris, the quirky track has Vijay Deverakonda enjoying each and every moment, leaving his life to the fullest. The actor can be seen busy indulging in sky diving, dirt biking, and sea surfing. The visuals used in Comosova Paris are an absolute stunner. The song has been shot at some of the beautiful and exotic locations across Paris.

Comosava Paris is been sung by popular playback singer Benny Dayal, and the lyrics for the track are penned by Ramajoggya Sastry. The music for the song is been composed by music director Gopi Sundar.

Check out the song below:

More about World Famous Lover, the romantic drama anthology has Vijay Deverakonda opposite gorgeous actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is helmed by Kranthi Madhav, and it is been bankrolled by K A Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

