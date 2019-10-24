Commando 3 Trailer Out: Vidyut Jammwal’s WOW Action Backed By Gulshan Devaiah’s Peculiarity

One of the most loved action stars of Bollywood, Vidyut Jammwal is back as Commando with the third part of the film. The trailer of his much-awaited Commando 3 is out now and it’s sure to spice up the day of everyone who loves the action genre. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Adah Sharma.

After watching the trailer, Commando 3 looks like yet another Bollywood movie based on saving India from a major terrorist attack. Vidyut Jammwal who plays a braveheart named Karan Singh Dogra is set on a journey to find the plans of mysterious man Buraq Ansari who has brainwashed three young Indian boys while sitting in London.

Commando 3 trailer is packed with some really cool Vidyut Jammwal style action scenes and it is topped with some over the top dialogues which will surely appeal to its target audience.

The first two Commando films are among the successful films of Vidyut and now this one is expected to take the franchise a notch higher. Gulshan Devaiah has been roped in to play the antagonist and he is impressive. Adah Sharma along with Angira Dhar raise the hotness quotient of the film and promise some good action as well. Watch the trailer below:

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and has earlier directed Table No. 21 too.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The film is slated to release on November 29.

