Chandigarh Mein (Audio) From Good Newwz : Teases Us To Witness Akshay Kumar & Team Burning The Dance Floor

After treating fans with some quirky posters and a hilarious trailer, the makers of Good Newwz have unveiled audio of the first song from the movie, titled as Chandigarh Mein. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani alongside the singers Badshah and Hardy Sandhu, the track is an energetic party number.

Chandigarh Mein seems to be a super quirky track and will witness a sizzling chemistry between both the lead couples (Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan & Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani). The song is a hardcore dance number and demands you to get on your feet and dance.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby. The team has been promoting the movie in a super unique way and the pre-release buzz has been massive.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a hilarious caption of the actor’s character in his upcoming comedy entertainer ‘Good Newwz‘.

The release of the official trailer of Good Newwz was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, with quite a few memes also tagged under #GoodNewwzTrailer.

A Twitter user said: “#GoodNewwzTrailer becomes the fastest trailer of Akshay Kumar to hit 400K likes in just 4 hours 50 minutes!!”

Another gushed: “Just saw #GoodNewwzTrailer . I will not be surprised if this is the biggest hit of December 2019, will conclusively prove that Brand Akshay is no longer any smaller than the three Khans. What an achievement for a man once called a piece of wood on the sets.”

One tweet read: “Goof-ups which will turn out to be #GoodNewwz!”

