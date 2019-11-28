Fan Gets Too Close To Sara Ali Khan While Taking Selfie; Actress’ Response Is Winning Hearts Yet Again!

Sara Ali Khan belongs to a royal family, yet has always been seen being so grounded to earth. From carrying her own luggage at the airport to waving at kids calling her out, the Coolie No. 1 actress has proved her royal behavior time and again. Recently, a fan got too close to the actress while taking a selfie, and here’s what she did next.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was papped at the airport while she was returning from New York. The actress donned a white crop top, black and white track pants and completed her look with a printed stole. As always, her massive fan base gathered around for pictures and the actress being humble as ever, happily obliged. The issue happened when a male fan came near for a selfie, and got close on multiple times.

To this, the actress moved back and created a distance multiple times. The highlight of the situation came in when the actress maintained her calm and compose, gave a picture with utmost grace and moved on. Often, we have seen various celebrities losing their calm in similar situations, but that’s what sets Sara apart from them all.

Check out the video below:

Previously, even veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has praised the actress for her behavior in the public and how she maintains her grace by greeting the media persons and her fans with respect.

“Wonderful Sara. You set examples of how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!,” Rishi Kapoor had previously tweeted.

