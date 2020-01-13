EXCLUSIVE! Firrkie Producer Naresh Bansal Reveals A Heart Warming Advice Shared By Kay Kay Menon

Producer Naresh Bansal certainly has an interesting year ahead. The producer is expecting a release of two of his new films, Firrkie and Tauba Tera Jalwa. Now, Koimoi.com got in touch with the producer for an exclusive interview. Read on for the excerpts from the interview:

On being asked to open up about the experience of shooting with celebs like Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon for Firrkie, Naresh said, “I had a great experience with every actor associated to Firrkie. I mostly had professional conversations with Karan Grover, Sandeepa Dhar, Kay Kay Menon and Jackie Shroff. And they were also very punctual on set and did their best work. Besides, Me and Neal Nitin Mukesh became really close friends during the shoot.”

Naresh revealed a rather interesting anecdote about Kay Kay Menon from the shoot days of Firrkie, Naresh said, “I was really touched and also surprised with the wise words of Kay Kay Menon because no actor cares about saving producer’s money. Kay Kay Menon advised me and said, ‘invest in the film according to the budget and make sure to release the film. Do not invest finances at useless things, but manage your budget accordingly that you have enough to release the film as well’. Kay Kay is a great actor as well as an amazing human being.”

Further speaking about the plot of the Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Tauba Tera Jalwa’, and what made him cast the Gadar actress, Naresh said, “Tauba Tera Jalwa is a romantic-suspense-thriller and the story is based in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh). We have shot 20% of the film including songs in Mumbai and rest of the 80% film will be shot in Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida in February and March 2020. We have cast Ameesha Patel because first of all she is an amazing actress and have has several hits like, Gaddar, Kaho Na Pyar Hai and Humraaz to her credit. So she was always our first choice because she fits the character requirement like no other.”

Both the films are slated to release around mid-2020. So here’s us wishing the producer all the luck for both the projects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!