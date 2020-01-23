Bibby From Panga Out! Lazy Kangana Ranaut Sweats It Out With Jassie Gill’s Help In This Cheery Song

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is making all the right kind of noises. Right from its posters to the trailer, the audience is loving Kangana’s role in the film and is pretty excited to see her on the big screen. The first two songs from the film were well received by the audience and now the third song titled Bibby is here to add to the excitement.

Bibby is a cheerful song that shows how Kangana, who had given up on fitness and exercises, is sweating it out to get back to the Kabbadi field. In the song, Kangana, a mother is encouraged by her son to not give up on her dream and start preparing herself to play Kabbadi. Jassie Gill, who essays the role of her husband helps her not feel lazy and prepare for the battles ahead.

Crooned by Annu Kapoor & Sherry, the song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics of this goofy song are penned by Javed Akhtar. The song is quite a mood in itself and seeing Kangana feeling helpless as she drains her energy will make you relate to her on many levels.

Gauri Wadekar, who trained Kangana for the film, spoke about the actor’s commitment in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. She had revealed, “She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck.”

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also revealed, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film releases on January 24, 2019.

