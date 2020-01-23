“Pak PM Imran Khan Talks Like An Absolute Knucklehead, Illiterate,” Gul Makai Director On Bollywood Remark

HE Amjad Khan, who has directed the Malala Yousafzai biopic “Gul Makai”, feels Pakistani Prime Minister is a good cricketer but poor politician. Amjad Khan’s comment came in the wake of Imran Khan snide about Indian Cinema and Culture.

Recently, Imran declared that Indian culture and cinema has been instrumental in increasing crime in Pakistan.

HE Amjad Khan, who is also Goodwill Ambassador of IIMSAM-UNECOSOC, said: “Imran Khan should have been a cricket coach and then the Pakistani cricket team’s performance would perhaps have been much better. As a political leader his performance is very poor. He talks like an absolute knucklehead and illiterate. Whatever awareness people in Pakistan have, it is because of Indian culture and films. Films like ‘My Name Is Khan’ and ‘Lagaan’ has been instrumental in creating awareness in Pakistan. So, rather than making rubbish comments, Imran Khan should focus on his country’s GDP, economic crisis. Recently they got rejected from World Bank. So my humble suggestion to him is that you should mind your own country before you become helpless.”

“Gul Makai” showcases the early life of Malala and gruesome environment that the Taliban regime created in Afghanistan.

Amjad Khan added: “His government pays 200 million to a man like Mohammad Faziulla, who runs an own radio show where he propagates that girls should not go to school. Because of that a little girl like Malala gets shot in the head. I mean they don’t have any shame, and they talk rubbish. Neither Imran Khan nor the country has been able to take care of itself or the people.”

He continued: “Malala Yousafzai is from your (Imran’s) country. The entire world looks up to her and appreciates her. Now, this little girl Malala has been honoured with Nobel Peace Prize. She is a United Nation’s peace Ambassador and she is the biggest leader of this decade. Don’t you think Imran Khan you should have invited her once, officially?”

The “Gul Makai” maker also said that political leaders in Pakistan should come out of their fundamentalist mentality. “Recently Malala visited Pakistan and only two news channels covered her the visit. She wasn’t able to meet the Prime Minister who, along with government officials and the leaders are shameless and have no decency. They should get out of their fundamentalist mentality and catch up with the world, which is moving with a rapid pace,” he added.

“Gul Makai” is is set to release on January 31.

