Baby Come Naa Trailer: This Is Web Series’ Garam Masala But Strictly For Adults!

Baby Come Naa Trailer: ALTBalaji’s upcoming comedy Baby Come Naa is making all the right noise ever since its first poster was revealed. While the music video of the series and its poster are already out, the fans seem to be demanding more of this laugh riot. Keeping the audience demand in mind, the makers dropped the trailer of the web series yesterday that gives a sneak peek into this hilarious, fun ride.

An adaptation of Paritosh Painter’s play DOUBLE TROUBLE, ALTBalaji’s Baby Come Naa is about the crazy, convoluted and insanely funny lives of Sarah (Shefali Jariwala), Sophie (Manasi Scott) and Aditya (Shreyas Talpade). Aditya is playing a dangerous jugalbandi with both Sarah and Sophie. Enters a looney plumber Baburao Lele (Chunkey Pandey) who visits Aditya’s house almost every successive day at the pretext of a new issue. He wreaks havoc in Aditya’s life when he sees both the girls on different days, claiming to be the wife.

The show is produced by Ideas The Entertainment Company and is adapted & directed by Farhad Samji. This show has an ensemble cast of ace actors with impeccable comic timing – Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda and Chunkey Pandey. The show also features Shefali Zariwala, Manasi Scott, Neetha Shetty, and Rajendra Chawla in pivotal roles.

To solve this vexing, perplexing puzzle and to have thrice the fun… for twice the trouble, watch Baby Come Naa only on ALTBalaji, all episodes streaming from 1st November.