Avengers: Endgame Actor Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man Is Back In Marvel But…

We might have lost our beloved Tony Stark AKA Iron Man in the Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel is here to give us a chance to relive his aura. Robert Downey Jr’s superhero is now getting back to basics, as the Iron Man Comic are making a revamped comeback in September this year.

The Iron Man comic will be headlined by Catch Fire creator Christopher Cantwell. The new series will be titled Iron Man. The simple title was last used in 2014.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new series will bring back Tony Stark’s Iron Man in the centre stage. In the latest that released in 2020, Tony was replaced by his half brother Arno Stark.

Talking about the new Iron Man series, creator Christopher Cantwell in a statement said, “I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?”

He added, “Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe.”

Add on to the surprise, Iron Man will have a new armour. The new armour will be designed by Alex Ross. Alex will also be the in-charge in designing the new cover artwork. The glimpse of the same was released in an announcement trailer. Catch it right below:

