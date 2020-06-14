Aquaman 2: Petition For Amber Heard’s Removal Rises To Almost 450,000

Amber Heard is facing a lot of heat lately. Ever since her audio of confessing to physical assault surfaced online, the backlash isn’t ending. In fact, netizens have been asking for her removal from Aquaman 2. The DC extended universe project also stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman in leads.

For the unversed, Amber Heard plays the role of Mera in the DC franchise. The actress garnered a lot of fame from Aquaman. However, things took a toll as a certain section of the DC fans as well as Johnny Depp supporters have been asking for her removal from the superhero franchise. Depp witnessed a similar verdict, he was removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

A petition is being doing rounds on social media. Titled as ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,’ protestors are asking for Amber Heard’s dissociation from the upcoming instalments of Jason Momoa starrer.

The petition on Change.org reads, “As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.”

Furthermore, it also alleges that the Justice League actress was abusive towards her ex-partner. Although Tasya Van Ree rubbished rumours regarding the same, the allegations come after Amber Heard was arrested at the airport in 2009. It was being said that Tasya had booked her over physical abuse charges.

Albeit, looks like the trouble for Amber Heard won’t cease. The Change.org petition has witnessed almost 441,113 signatures. And the leaders are aiming at 500,000 signatures in coming days.

Amidst it all, names like Emilia Clarke and Blake Lively are surfacing online. It’s being said that one of the two beauties could make a potential replacement for Amber in Aquaman 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!