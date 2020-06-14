Miley Cyrus Steps Out Braless With BF Cody Simpson, Internet Calls It Her New Trademark





Miley Cyrus and her fashion choices have forever been in the headlines. The pop sensation always creates a stir and is again giving rise to one! Miley was spotted on her grocery run sporting a crop top but braless, and fans are calling it her new trademark. Scroll down to know more about the same.

Miley and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have been stepping out to grab essentials amid the pandemic scare. The two were again spotted recently as they headed to buy groceries. While, being one of the very few celebs being papped currently, Miley is also in the news for going braless.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Miley Cyrus can be seen sporting her blonde hair. The ‘Wrecking ball’ singer wore a grey crop top paired with matching sweatpants. Moncler boots, golden bordered shades, and a bead necklace completed her look. Miley kept the precautionary guidelines in mind as she also wore a black mask.

Check out Miley Cyrus’ photos below:

Miley Cyrus goes braless in a grey racerback tank top as she loads up on essentials with beau Cody Simpson during a CVS errand run in Calabasas on Friday pic.twitter.com/OZEb4vupsc — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 13, 2020

Apart from her braless outings, Miley Cyrus also made it to the news for being vocal about racial injustice, and the recent protest that broke after George Floyd’s killing. Reacting to it, she wrote, “Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now.”

As for her relationship, Miley Cyrus’ breakup with Liam Hemsworth grabbed a lot of eyeballs in 2018. The singer is right now dating Cody Simpson.

