Akela From India’s Most Wanted: Amit Trivedi Weaves The Soulful Magic!

After the passable year of 2018, Arjun Kapoor seems promising with his upcoming thriller India’s Most Wanted. Backed by the strong supporting cast and Raj Kumar Gupta’s direction, the movie has surely grabbed the attention of the viewers. After an intriguing trailer, the first song titled Akela released today.

Akela is a motivational track, which describes the journey of a man on the mission. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is picturized on Arjun Kapoor. Crooned in the soulful voice of Abhijeet Srivastava, the song gives the insights of the lows in life yet is quite solacing.

Akela also marks the reunion of Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya after some successful projects like Kedarnath, Lootera, Dev D and Chillar Party.

The upcoming Bollywood film ‘India’s Most Wanted‘ is inspired by a “true story” related to a terrorist, its director Raj Kumar Gupta during a promotional event, said about the movie which has triggered speculation that it is about Indian Mujahideen militant group’s founder Yasin Bhatkal.

Gupta maintained secrecy of the character on whom the film is based even as the trailer of the movie was released on Thursday. The film is scheduled to be released on May 24.

“I want to say it is inspired by a true event. Who is the terrorist, who have we based the story on…you can decide when you go and watch the film in the theatre,” the director said.

