Aithey Aa From Bharat BTS Video: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Piggyback Ride, Sensual Thumkas & Much More!

Salman Khan’s fans have a new treat to be delighted about from the movie, Bharat with the behind the scenes video of his song, Aithey Aa that was released recently. The song gained mass popularity immediately after its release and got the people grooving to its wedding beats.

The actor shared the BTS on his social media handle saying, “Dive into the beautiful minds & sets behind ‘Aithey Aa’ #AitheyAaMaking”

The director Ali Abbas Zafar shared that he wanted to give the perfect wedding feels while keeping the characters of the film alive, for the audience to live the festivity. The song has taken the words from the Punjabi language Aithey Aa which means come here and is already in loop on the playlists of the season.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in the time on 24th April, 2019. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie releases in the theatres.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!