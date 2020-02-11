Aadatein Song: Shivangi Joshi’s Single Is A Perfect Love Ballad You Can Dedicate Your Crush This Valentine!

Aadatein Song: Shivangi Joshi is already winning hearts with her performance as Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, the actress will make you fall more in love with her act in her latest single – Aadatein in which she stars alongside Suraj Roy.

The song ‘Aadatein’ is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and the lyrics are penned by Anurag Bhomia. Nikhil D’Souza has crooned this sweet melody and his voice will definitely take you to a dreamland of love.

In the video, Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful and we are in love with her smile. Her chemistry with Suraj Roy is refreshing and cute. They play colleagues in the video and their hide and seek moments in it will remind you of your initial days with your lover.

Watch the song below:

The makers have described this song as a track ‘that reflects the emotions of an introvert falling in love and experiencing a change in his or her life – finding a purpose, a sense of stability, hope and a gradually developing new meaningful connection with life itself.’

Aadatein is a perfect Valentine song to enjoy and dedicate to your partner. One can also use it as a background to ask their crush out on a date or to propose their partner for marriage. After all, the video ends on this lovely note.

Did you like the video? Let us know in the comments below.

