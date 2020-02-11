Matthew Perry Shares A Laugh With Barack Obama & We Wonder Who Came Up With The Joke!

Matthew Perry was the last one from the Friends cast to join the picture-sharing app Instagram. The actor, who is loved for his sarcastic tone, made sure he makes a similar entry on social media. Matthew aka Chandler shared a GIF of him doing the ‘Chandler’ dance to mark his entry.

Well, with his first post, fans were sure that there was some good content coming their way considering that it was Matthew Perry who had just joined Instagram. And thankfully, the actor did not let us down. He shared a throwback picture with former US president Barack Obama and we think it couldn’t be anymore EPIC!

In the picture shared by the Friends actor, we see him and his ‘man-crush’ Barack Obama sharing a hearty laugh. The picture makes us wonder what ‘Chandler’ type joke had Matthew cracked to make Obama laugh so hard. Perry captioned the image as, “#mancrushmonday (Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth.)”

Welcoming Matthew Perry on Instagram, Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram and announced Matthew’s arrival on the social media platform. “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes… Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife,” Lisa wrote. Matthew was welcomed by his former co-stars Aniston and Courteney Cox too. “Yay Matty! Could you take any longer?” Aniston wrote. “Yes Matty!!,” Courteney commented.

Apart from his grand entry on social media, the show’s reunion is another topic of discussion amongst the fans. It is said that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are charging USD 3-4 million for the same. According to Deadline, the discussions are almost on the brink of being ‘signed, sealed and delivered’.

