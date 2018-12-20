72 Hours – Martyr Who Never Died is all set to hit the screens on the 18th of January 2018.

The film Produced by JSR production house and directed and starring Avinash Dhyani is an extraordinary story of courage and sacrifice, based on Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s life.

Avinash recalls “We have shot under very strenuous circumstances. The weather was a killer and being a film which had a crew of 750 people and managing such a large crew on a height of 7362 ft was a task everyone was doing. We also had to halt shoot because it started snowing and there was no way one could commence work.

We worked as a team all through, however, this limited day light in areas we were shooting made it difficult all the more. Anyway, it was almost like we were shooting and running against time i am so glad the film has come out well and i do hope audiences acknowledge the hard work we have put in and have tried to keep it as real as possible 3 years of putting this film together has been a task but am happy its finally seeing the light of day on the 18th of January 2018.”

