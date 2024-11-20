Hold up—Deadpool almost didn’t happen? Yep, believe it or not, Ryan Reynolds nearly bailed on the role of a lifetime. He had significant doubts before he donned the red suit and became everyone’s favorite antihero. “There was a minute where I even thought, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do the movie,’” Ryan confessed. Cue Blake Lively swooping in like the real MVP.

Blake didn’t let her man back down. Her response? Pure gold: “You gotta do it. You have to do it. It’s your dream role. The role you’re meant to play.” Talk about ride-or-die energy. Without her pep talks, Ryan might’ve skipped Deadpool entirely—and we’d all still be stuck waiting for a superhero with sarcasm this sharp.

Blake’s rock-solid faith didn’t just pull Ryan out of his pre-Deadpool meltdown—it kicked off a total pop culture takeover. The movie smashed box office records, flipping the superhero genre with that unapologetically R-rated swagger. Ryan? He walked away with a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy, while Deadpool snagged Best Comedy of the Year. And, yeah, he even scored a Golden Globe nod because why not?

“Working on Deadpool, she sat with me on many sleepless nights,” Ryan shared. “That thing took—not just me, but our team our last drop of blood to get that thing going. It was an 11-year process for me.” Eleven years. Let that sink in.

Fast forward to now, and Ryan is back in his Deadpool groove. But there was a moment when he thought the red suit might stay in the closet for good. After Disney’s merger with Fox, he wasn’t sure how the snarky antihero would fit into the polished world of the MCU. “I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again,” Ryan revealed, adding, “It’s not something I would’ve said necessarily publicly, but I didn’t know how a character like that would fit into that world.”

Luckily, Marvel found a way to give the green light, and Deadpool & Wolverine is officially happening. But Ryan also spilled that there were some wild ideas for the third installment, including a Rashomon-style story and even a low-budget road trip comedy with Dopinder. “It was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects,” he joked. “It was just a talkie-talkie road trip… It wasn’t meant to be an event movie.”

We may never see Deadpool: Road Trip Edition, but let’s be honest—Blake Lively deserves all the credit for ensuring Deadpool even happened. Without her, we’d have missed out on one of the quirkiest, most badass superheroes ever to crush it on the big screen. That’s some next-level #CoupleGoals right there.

