Box Office: Alpha Helps Spy Universe Enter The 3300 Crore Club ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, might be heading towards disappointment at the worldwide box office, but it has helped YRF’s Spy Universe go past a major milestone in gross collections. The universe started on a high note with Ek Tha Tiger, but its future is skeptical post-Dhurandhar’s grand success. And now, with the latest outing turning out to be underwhelming, it seems that the universe will come to an end. Nonetheless, its global run has resulted in the Spy Universe crossing the 3300 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

From Ek Tha Tiger to War 2 – a glorious journey of YRF’s Spy Universe

The first film of the Spy Universe is Ek Tha Tiger. Released in 2011, it grossed a solid 334.39 crore globally. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, which did a business of 562.12 crore gross. War was the third film, and it grossed 466.82 crore in 2019. In 2023, Pathaan performed beyond expectations and set a high benchmark, grossing a whopping 1069.85 crore at the worldwide box office.

Post-Pathaan, none of the films emerged successful, but still, they raked in good numbers. After Pathaan, Tiger 3 was released in 2023 and grossed 472.77 crore. It was followed by War 2, which grossed 371.26 crore.

Alpha might achieve an undesirable feat

As mentioned above, although Tiger 3 and War 2 were failures, they made good collections if we look at them in isolation. However, with Alpha, it seems the Spy Universe is about to reach its low point. Considering the ongoing run and the upcoming competition from Dhamaal 4, it is unlikely to hit the 100 crore mark, making it the first film in the universe to stay below 100 crore worldwide. Currently, it stands at 70.38 crore gross after 5 days.

Alpha pushes the Spy Universe past the 3300 crore mark

As mentioned above, Alpha has earned 69.99 crore gross so far, thus pushing the Spy Universe collection past the 3300 crore mark. Currently, the total stands at a whopping 3347.59 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of the Spy Universe movies:

Ek Tha Tiger – 334.39 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 562.12 crore

War – 466.82 crore

Pathaan – 1069.85 crore

Tiger 3 – 472.77 crore

War 2 – 371.26 crore

Alpha – 70.38 crore

Total – 3347.59 crore

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